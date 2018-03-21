KOCHI: A unique opportunity to learn 14 different art forms was given to the students of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, through a five-day workshop organised by Spic Macay. The workshop titled Sameeksha and Saparya aims to promote classical music, dance and folk arts among the youth and make them aware of it.

More than 500 students from Amrita institute are participating in the workshop with each student getting to learn one art form per day. Three hours is dedicated to each art form. The different art forms adopted in the workshop include Kathakali, Koodiyattam, Odissi, Kuchipudi, Kalaripayattu, Tholpaavakoothu and Hindustani Music.

Students learning kalaripayattu at the Sameeksha and Saparya workshop held at Amrita School of Arts and Sciences

“The classes are set up in a ‘Gurukul’ model and will give the students a taste of each art form. We are also planning to start regular classes for some of these art forms,” said Dr U Krishna Kumar, Director of Amrita School of Arts and Science.

Dr U Krishna Kumar said that they did not expect such a large number of students would come forward with the interest to learn the art. The institution will try to provide the best to these students, he added.

The demonstrative classes are held by eminent artists from all over the country including Amjad Ali Khan, Dr C S Jayaraman, Uthara Antharjanam, Villabhatta Kalari, Rajanish Chakyar.

“The students in Kerala show great aptitude towards kuchipudi. I am extremely happy with the responses we have received so far from the students,” said Deepa Sashindhran, Kuchipudi dancer. She is the disciple of Kuchipudi exponent Manju Bhargavi.

Amjad Ali Khan, a teacher at Kirana Gharana Music Academy is delighted to talk about his students. “They are grasping the basics quickly. We have been engaged in such programmes for some time now,” he said. He added that it gives them immense pleasure to spread their knowledge to these students.

SPIC MACAY, the prime organiser of the workshop is a nationwide, non-profit and non-political voluntary movement. The workshop, which began on March 19 will continue till March 24.