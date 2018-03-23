KOCHI: International bloggers who are on a two-week long trip of Kerala reached Kochi on Wednesday as part of their visit to the renowned heritage site of Muziris.

As soon as they landed in Kochi they left for Kodungalloor, so as to get a feel of the Muziris Heritage project currently on there. The bloggers paid a visit to the famed synagogue at Chennamangalam, which is known for its traditional Kerala architecture that has put to play western construction technology.

They also went around the Paliam Paace Museum, which once used to be the traditional home of the Paliathu Achans, the Prime Ministers to the Kings of Kochi. Post-lunch, after the Muziris jaunt, they returned to the Kochi city.

On day 5 of the Kerala Blog Express tour, the team of 30 bloggers would leave for the hill station of Munnar early morning. Bloggers from various countries, who have embarked on a journey across Kerala, are experiencing the state’s vivid tourism locales after being flagged off from Thiruvananthapuram on March 18. The entire experience of the journey will be documented by the bloggers and shared with all travellers.