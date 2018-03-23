KOCHI: For the discerning onlooker, the paintings of Byju Jacob and Anusha Martin displayed at Durbar Hall Art Gallery offer a veritable treat. What makes these works special is the fact that they were done by a duo without any formal training in art.

For Byju, who works in a private firm in Kochi, this is his first solo exhibition. The paintings range from amazing portraits to the portrayal of the animal world. “I used to participate in drawing competitions while in school,” he told Express. “But I never studied art professionally. My family and friends encouraged me to develop my skills,” he said, adding that visitors are often surprised when they get to know he hasn’t undergone formal training in art.

His paintings on canvas and paper using acrylic and oil paint done over the past four years are part of the expo. He said a few people who came to visit the gallery had asked him to work on their house’s interior. “I will be happy if my works get more reach through this exhibition,” he said.

While Byju’s paintings do not have a specific theme, Anusha’s work titled ‘Broken Mirror’ brings in the concept of mental depression through colours. Through abstract art, the 17 paintings exhibited in the gallery reflect the condition of people facing severe depression.

“I thought it was necessary to give awareness about depression and the mental trauma they go through, especially women,” said Anusha. It might be difficult for a person to understand her paintings at one glance, but as she describes the commendable concept brought through the paintings, it leaves spectators awestruck.

The concept of negative thinking and the inability to control one’s emotions, frustrations and loneliness are brilliantly picturised in each work. Anusha said people who viewed her paintings said they could relate to the work and appreciate the unique concept. ‘Broken Mirror’ is Anusha’s fifth exhibition and her previous works dwelt on women safety and nature conservation. She is part of a design studio in the city and has been painting for the past five years. Byju’s exhibition will conclude today and Anusha’s will go on till Sunday.