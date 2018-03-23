KOCHI:The controversial move to import used photocopiers through the Cochin Port is going to the Supreme Court. For the Cochin Customs has decided to appeal against the Kerala High Court judgment which directed the Customs to release the consignment after charging redemption fine. In the HC, the Cochin Customs had opposed the shipping, terming it e-waste.

The HC, on March 14, directed the Customs to release the consignment on payment of the redemption fine after the Customs challenged the order of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, South Zonal bench in Bengaluru, which directed the release of the goods and reduced the redemption fine charged by the Customs on a petition filed by the importer.

The HC also sought to move the files regarding the import to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) within two weeks of the order for adjudication under the provisions of the Foreign Trade Act. Further, the importer is entitled to raise all contentions before the DGFT and avail of the appellate remedies under the Foreign Trade Act.