KOCHI: A day after a lassi manufacturing unit was sealed at Karukappilly for operating under extremely unhygienic conditions, the Food Safety Department and the Kochi Corporation's heath wing have decided to inspect all lassi shops in the city to assess the quality of the beverage being served there.

The corporation and food safety officers said sample from each lassi will be taken and tested to assess whether any type of chemical contents are used in the beverage, which normally is a blend of yoghurt, water, spices and fruit.

“We cannot act against lassi shops straightaway. Since most of the shops were getting the lassi supplied from the now-sealed manufacturing unit, samples from all the shops will be collected and sent to the Regional Analytical Lab at Kakkanad for inspection. Only after getting the lab report can we take action against the shops,” said district food safety officer K V Shibu. “We will not let any shop sell unhygienic drinks to the public,” he said.

The lassi manufacturing unit at Karukappilly had been sealed on Wednesday after officers found dog poop, artificial chemicals and worm-invested vessels adjacent to the area where the lassi was being prepared.

An inspection by the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department had found over 100 lassi shops had been opened within the city limits recently.

The Corporation is yet to identify the owner of the sealed lassi manufacturing unit. “We have got information a man from Kannur ran the firm. He has been asked to come to the Corporation, but is yet to do so. Strict action will be taken against him. We are also planning to register a case against him,” said Mayor Soumini Jain.

Meanwhile, the items seized from the lassi manufacturing unit at Karukappilly have been disposed of at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.