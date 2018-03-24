KOCHI: Empowering the people is the essential purpose of technology and the foremost challenging facing Indian policy makers is to devise ways to ensure its use across the public and private sector to make a difference in society, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Addressing the #Future Global Digital Summit here through video conference, he said," At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. We don’t celebrate technology for technology’s sake, we celebrate what others are empowered to do with that technology.''

The essential purpose of technology is to empower people, one of India’s most pressing challenges is to see how it helps across public and private sectors to make a difference in the society, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. He was addressing the #Future, global digital summit in Kochi, through video conference.

''At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. We don’t celebrate technology for technology’s sake, we celebrate what others are empowered to do with the technology,'' Nasdella said.

According to him, healthcare organisations are using Artificial Intelligence(AI) for early detection of cardiac diseases and in agriculture sector farmers across the country are empowered with more data for better understanding of the weather and soil conditions to improve yield.

In education, schools are using Cloud and AI to predict which students are most at risk of dropping out so they can intervene and local governments across India use 'Kaizala', a mobile communications app, to empower government workers and improve citizen service, he said. Joseph Sirosh, v-p, Microsoft, also addressed the delegates through video conference.