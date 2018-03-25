KOCHI: If death were to come calling, would you happily make the crossover? Have you loved enough? Or have you lived enough? ‘Thoma Kariya, Kariya Thoma,’ explores just that.Crafted by theatre artists Amal Rajdev and Jose P Raphael, the play staged by Positive Frames as a tribute to their dear friend Shijinath opened to a full house in Thiruvananthapuram.Like a checkerboard of poignant and hysterically funny moments, the play is stringed together remarkably well. Watching the plot evolve sitting under a star-spangled night sky on Friday provided an added charm to the selected audience who heartily laughed and enjoyed the drama.

The play opens with a 65-year-old Kariya waking up to find a figure waiting on him, a towel tied over his head, shrouding his face. Mistaking him for a daily wage labourer, Kariya commands him to do the chores. But the man retorts that he has come ‘to take Thoma’. The scant disrespect and disregard shown by the young man towards him irks Kariya and an altercation ensues which even leads to a duel of Kabbadi. Little does he know he is about to get the strangest surprise ever. ‘Chakkare’ (my dearest..), the man whose identity has till now not been revealed calls out. Thoma would recognise it anywhere, there is only one person who calls him that.

The hilarious and often emotional events that ensue becomes the basis of the play. The plot is sketched through three generations. Thoma, Thoma’s son Kariya, and Kariya’s son Joel, represents the three generations. The three different perspectives of these men, their relationships, and experiences form the basis of the storyline. Amal Rajdev (Kariya) and Jose P Raphael (Thoma), acts with pure brilliance. One does not need high-end props to stage a play. Despite a small wooden block which doubles as a bed and a cross, and a rack which remains on-stage at all times, not many props are seen in use. A minimalistic design is followed while designing the set. The whole aim is to bring more people into the fold of theater watching, the makers said.

The script has been penned artistically, weaving around the theme of death, love and life. The present-day conundrums such as Aadhaar also finds a mention. Thoma’s stupefying moments when he learns about the ban on arrack or the proliferation of ‘purchase cards’ or mobile phone, evokes laughter. The 70-minute play also offers a sarcastic take on the politics of religion, money power, and ponders the frivolous tributes paid after the death of a person. As Kariya teeters towards the edge of his life, one sees the bond of love that the old man shares with his son Joel which makes him want to continue living. Kariya often rebukes Thoma, accusing him of not loving him when he was a child. Watching the endearing love between Kariya and son Joel is sort of a moment of truth for Thoma, who finally opens up about how he had often expressed his love to his son, albeit rather secretly.

Positive Frames remembers theatre artist Shijinath who passed away last year through the staging of the play. The play was staged at Ganesham auditorium in the city over the weekend. The team intends to stage the play across the state. The play will also be staged in Neyattinkara which is Shijinath's native place.

Thoma who has matured and has attained wisdom after his death looks you squarely in the eye and asks several pertinent questions. If anything, the play can leave one humbled. This canvas of love, expectations, hope and death laced with edifying moments is a wholesome one.

