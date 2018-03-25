KOCHI: The art, tradition and culture of one’s country is always close to him and whether they are abroad, they follow the same traditions. In order to educate people about the Indian way of thought and life, an organisation named OHM based in Los Angeles promotes the culture, arts and traditions of Kerala. Like every year, this time also they are conducting an art competition and exhibition, RVMAC (Raja Ravi Varma Memorial Art Contest) based in Los Angeles which is a commemoration of the great artist Raja Ravi Varma.

This is the 12th successful year that this event is being conducted and is open for entries. It started as a secular event meant for people of Indian origin, but has now been extended to any talented young artist from the wider American community. “We have been conducting this art contest every year and children who are interested in art come and explore this competition. Even people from different communities also participate to know more about the culture and traditions of India,” said Dr Ravi Raghavan, RVMAC Chairperson.

The theme for 2018 is “My Inspiration”. All entries should be submitted by April 16. Contestants can express themselves using any medium including pencil, crayon, water colour, acrylic, oil, etc. For talented participants who can creatively visualise the theme, several attractive prizes are offered. A public display of their artwork will be conducted at the final event on April 28, alongside the 27th Swati Tirunal Music Festival at the CMLA Center Tustin, CA.

In April, the participants have to send their entries and by the end of April, the results are declared, followed by an exhibition. Besides cash prizes, consolation prizes are awarded, including a certificate of participation for every entrant. The best entries are published in an annual souvenir. In addition to children’s contest, the event is also an exhibition and an opportunity for accomplished adult artists in the Indian community to display their artwork, and the number of such exhibitors has steadily increased.

The event is planned and executed by a committee comprising of artists, well-wishers, and volunteer members derived from other southern CA organisations. RVMAC is also supported by a group of individuals, organisations, and local businesses that appreciate this venture.

They are also encouraged by descendants of the Raja Ravi Varma family, and other extended family members residing in the USA – the living legacy of the great artist .