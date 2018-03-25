KOCHI: A budget containing proposals for ensuring high-quality research which will pitchfork the varsity into the elite league of the world’s top 100 universities was presented at Cusat on Saturday.

CUSAT Syndicate Standing Committee on Finance convener N Chandramohana Kumar presented the budget. Vice-Chancellor J Letha, who presided over the budget session, said proposals to procure equipment which do not ensure continuity of at least five years will not be considered.

Out of the Rs 242 crore KIIFB fund, Rs142 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of sophisticated lab equipment and the rest Rs100 crore for infrastructure development. Nodal officers will be nominated from each department and two experts belonging to other departments to set up a research group which will monitor the requirement and purchase of lab equipment and a proposal with details of the use of the equipment will be submitted before April 12.

The budget aims to establish five interdisciplinary centres in areas such as science, engineering science and technology, scientific computing, marine science, humanities and social science. In a significant move, the current teacher-student ratio of 1:16 for UG and 1:8 for PG is proposed to be brought down to 1:10 and 1:6, respectively. To this end, industry experts and retired teachers will be appointed as adjunct professors. Recruiting teaching assistants from among the students within the respective departments will also be considered. Tenure-track teachers will be appointed in lieu of contract teachers. The extension to these teachers will be strictly on the basis of their academic pursuits including research projects.

A high-level committee headed by the VC, planning and evaluation committee with representatives from prominent, alumni, key recruiters, senior academicians and researchers will be constituted. Meritorious students, including those hailing from foreign countries, will be awarded scholarships. A special social media portal for alumni for increased interaction with the Cusat community will be set up.