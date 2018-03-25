KOCHI: A one-of-its-kind cosplay workshop by Kerala Comics Brotherhood was organised at the Comic Collective Library in Vazhakkala on Sunday. The event saw participants of various age-groups learning to make costumes of popular heroes. Tony Davis, member and creator of Comic Collective Library, said that more than 10 participants showed up for the event and they had a fun time making the costumes. “Award-winning cosplayers San Ramsankar and Nadir Najumal Hussain from the premier Cosplay community Cosplay League India led the event,” he said. This was as an opportunity for all those who wished to recreate cosplay photos as seen in films or other platforms, that too from the best cosplayers in the country, he added.

Davis mentioned this is their first open workshop and they intend to promote cosplay and provide a platform for people who love comics and superheroes. He noted though they had done a few workshops in some colleges in and around the state, this is the first open venture.In the workshop, from the basic art of cosplaying to the advanced techniques using properties, costume with EVA Foam were taught to participants. All the materials were given to the participants at the venue and costumes of superhero, comic and various popular characters were built.

“Our team Kerala Comics Brotherhood was developed in 2016 as a Facebook group and later organised a Batman Day event in Chai Coffee. That was a small event but received a good response encouraging us to concentrate more on organising similar ones,” said Tony.

Later, they opened the Comic Collective library, exclusively for comic books and characters. This workshop was purely an interactive session and Tony and his team hope it has piqued an interest in cosplaying among participants. The initiative will help budding talents in the field, he added. Kerala Comics Brotherhood’s Infinity War event is expected to take place this April and the team expects the workshop laid the groundwork for it.