KOCHI: Demolition of heritage structures across the state has been making news lately. It is also the subject of various social media campaigns. Hence, it has become of paramount importance to focus on this pressing issue. Though justified as making way for modern development, these acts are burying hundreds of years of history, path-breaking events and the memories attached to it. For any Kochiite the bridges spanning across the backwaters are part of his or her memories. They are an unforgettable part of the city’s heritage.

This holds true for the old Venduruthy Bridge which is being sold as scrap by the Indian Railways. The bridge was constructed between 1936 and 1940 just before the World War- II and was engineered by Sir Robert Bristow. The bridge offered a great view of the Cochin Port, Naval Harbour and Ernakulum Wharf on one side and on the other, the Cochin shipyard and crude oil terminal of the Cochin refinery. Replacement is almost always seen as cheaper and thus the best route. But what is lost in the calculated costs of replacing a historic bridge is the intrinsic value of the structure itself.

Similar fate looms large over the 156-years-old St Joseph’s School in Kozhikode and the 214-years-old Huzhoor Cutcherry in Kollam. Isn’t the emotional attachment of generations of students attached to the school in Kozhikode reason enough to conserve the school building? Huzhoor Cutcherry is one of the very few remaining tangible proofs of the importance Kollam held in erstwhile years. Aren’t we developed enough to understand the graveness of the matter and preserve whatever little remains? Hundreds of other significant buildings are vanishing from our cityscape without us even knowing. Hence, it is time to question ourselves where we have erred.

Who is responsible to protect our heritage? Is it the state or Centre or anybody else? Is there any legislation to protect our heritage? Or is it because of lack of implementation that causes this condition? Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has a system in place to list important monuments and carry out conservation works. But only 26 built structures in Kerala have been listed by ASI.

Kerala State Archaeology Department has listed only 170 buildings of heritage importance in Kerala. Interestingly, even the Railways have a dedicated heritage directorate which documents structures across India. When one looks at the situation outside India, The National Heritage List for England (NHLE) records of nationally protected historic buildings or sites in England. More than 6,00,000 properties are listed in the UK as compared to 981 sites listed by ASI in India.

In Kochi, ‘Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development’ (C-HED) under city administration is a body that is responsible for culture and heritage protection. Agencies like C-HED Kochi, INTACH, Indian Institute of Architects, Institute of Urban Designers and other welfare organisations need to come together to bring forth a comprehensive listing of heritage structures and precincts.

Continual existence of our heritage gives a strong identity to the place. Conservation never hinders development; rather it is only a tool to aid development by protecting a place’s identity. It is always economical to reuse a heritage building rather a new one.Article 51A (f) of the Constitution describes it as a fundamental duty of every citizen ‘to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture’.