KOCHI: ‘IBeTo’ (Innovations for a Better Tomorrow), the flagship event of Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara, is set to have a grand launch on Tuesday. Engineering students from across the country will pitch in their technical ideas to improve society. The best idea will be rewarded, apart from providing expert mentoring. There is also a version for school students, ‘IBeTo Junior’, which invites ideas from students of Class 8 and senior classes. The selected ideas will get mentoring and funding. The event is a part of ‘Excel’, the annual techno-managerial fest of Govt. Model Engineering College. The logo for Excel will also be unveiled along with the IBeTo launch during the event.

This is the 19th iteration of the fest, which has events for social causes every year. Last year, a 10 km mini-marathon was held to raise awareness for organ donation which saw about 800 participants, including students and working professionals. Last year, Excel partnered with Robin Hood Army, an international volunteer organisation, to raise food kits for the less fortunate in society. There are also talk events like ‘Issue’, and (UN)TITLED where diverse ideas are brought to the forefront.Excel also has a range of technical and non-technical events for engineering students, ranging from robot wars to coding competitions and paper presentation events and guest lectures by eminent personalities.

