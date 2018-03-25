KOCHI: The annual budgets of the Kalamassery and Eloor municipalities were presented on Saturday with focus on inclusive development. In Kalamassery municipality, the budget was presented by municipal vice-chairman T S Aboobacker. The budget claims an income of Rs 82.24 crore, expenditure of Rs 77.68 crore and surplus of Rs 4.56 crore during the 2018-2019 fiscal. The major allocations have been made for Haritha Keralam project, waste disposal, farming, housing development and the health sector. Also, funds have been earmarked for the construction of a convention centre at Kalamassery, multi-purpose indoor stadium, rest house and a shopping complex at Pathadipalam. Funds has been earmarked for setting up a Children’s Science Park.

In Eloor municipality, vice-chairman M A James presented the annual budget, which expects a revenue of Rs 37.34 crore, expenditure of Rs 31.10 crore and surplus of Rs 6.23 crore during the 2018-19 financial year.

Funds have been allocated for carbon neutral programme, environmental projects, farming sector, animal husbandry, potable water project, infrastructure development, renovation of government schools and ground, crematorium, waste disposal and for providing laptops to students belonging to financial backward families. The discussion on a budget will be held next week.