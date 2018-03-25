KOCHI: The Opposition LDF on Saturday chose to dismiss the Corporation budget for 2018-19 presented by Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh, terming it a virtual repeat of the proposals contained in earlier budgets. Leader of Opposition K J Antony said the budgetary proposals are like old wine in new bottle. “ What projects have they announced for Kochi’s development? They have done nothing to end the mosquito menace and water logging in the city. How can a civic body which failed to utilise Rs164 crore from the Centre hope to implement projects having an outlay of Rs 900 crore?” he said .

“ As per the budget proposals, revenue generation is what the budget aims at. But for this, the authorities have to avoid splurging in luxury. Otherwise how can they generate revenue,” he said, citing the case of the building near the Goshree bridge being built by the Corporation, which is still under construction even several years on.

However, Mayor Soumini Jain sought to counter the Opposition charge saying several of the proposals contained in the budget are actually the realisation of the dreams of the city’s denizens. “ Along with strengthening the Corporation’s financial position the proposals will ensure the city’s comprehensive development,” she said.