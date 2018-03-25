KOCHI: The driver of a tipper lorry suffered injuries after the vehicle fell into the backwaters at the Willingdon Island on Saturday. The incident took place early morning when the driver was trying to reverse the vehicle after unloading potash at the BTP Jetty, police said. According to police officers, the driver lost control over the vehicle and fell into the backwaters. A Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and and lifted the drowned vehicle using a crane. The driver, C P Jude, 51, has been admitted to a private hospital in the city.