KOCHI: The Ernakulam North Police on Sunday arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl. The accused is Valsan, of Pathaamkuzhi, residing near Udayamperoor. According to the officers, the accused used to touch her inappropriately. He threatened to kill the victim’s younger sibling if she disclosed the matter. The child revealed the ordeal to a Childline volunteer and the police registered a case after receiving a complaint from the parents. According to the complaint, the victim had been abused multiple times by the accused.