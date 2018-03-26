KOCHI: The cute and adorable pottery works exhibited in the cafeteria Cafe Papaya is luring the visitors for its unique and attractive designs. The first solo exhibition by artist Anu Cheeran titled ‘The little Goldfish’ has more than 300 products on display.“Though I have done a few exhibitions before, this was my first individual exhibition exclusively for pottery. I am thrilled with the overwhelming response,” Anu said. She highlighted that her works deviate from cliche thoughts and include more of relatable stuff, hence attracting the spectators. “My experience and interests are reflected in my works,” she said.

The pottery items do not follow a specific theme and has more of nature, animals, and childlike designs. Children, who visited the cafeteria, were excited to see various faces painted on the pottery, Anu added.

Along with pottery, a few paintings are also exhibited. “I have received a few enquiries from people for customised designs after they saw my work,” Anu said. She mentioned that the work that she did in the past three months is also part of the exhibition. Anu has been in the field of self-designing potteries, glass, ceramics for a few months now.

Anu said that The Little Goldfish, her pottery studio, is located at her home in Thrissur, and she does her designing there. Her house has countless works that she did in pottery, ceramics and a wide range of materials. She noted that she also take classes in various schools to spread her knowledge in the field.

In the coming days, she expects to increase the area of her workspace so as to accommodate more students in her house and conduct workshops.The artist, who studied at NIFT, Chennai and NID, Ahmedabad always had a taste in designing. Anu said that her courses helped her in gaining a basic idea about designing. The Little Gold Fish exhibition will conclude on Sunday.