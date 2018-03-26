KOCHI: The Ernakulam district committee of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) will hold a dharna in front of the Treasury branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday protesting against the bank’s unfriendly stance towards its account holders.“SBI has been trying to become the top bank in the country by consuming other banks including Kerala’s own State Bank of Travancore (SBT). In their zeal to increase profit, they have been committing daylight robbery and torturing the customers in the recent years,” said KVVES district president P A M Ibrahim.

“Since demonetisation and the introduction of GST, all the transactions by traders are taking place through banks. However, the banks have been taking advantage of the situation and are even slapping fines on common man for not maintaining the minimum balance,” he said. SBI has collected Rs 380 crore in three months while the bank deducts Rs 375 for every Rs 1 lakh deposited, he said adding around 80 per cent of the loans have been taken by 12 corporate companies. The march will start from the High Court Junction at 10.30 am. It will conclude at the SBI Treasury branch.