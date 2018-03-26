KOCHI: We all love to witness a play which is filled with an outburst of emotions, expressions and actions. At the same time, a play should leave the spectator with many questions in his mind. This is what ‘Karnabharam’ (The anguish of Karna), a play that is going to be performed today at Nadakaveedu Nayarabalam, as part of World Theatre Day, is all about. Lokadharmi, an institution known for reviving a creative ambience for theatre activities in the city of Kochi is back again with this spectacular play. ‘Karnabharam’ is the Malayalam adaptation of the Sanskrit classic based on the Malayalam translation by Kavalam Narayana Panikkar. The music is scored by Bijibal, lighting by Gireesh Menon, and the Design and Direction is by Chandradasan.

The first production was in 1992. Thereafter, it was performed on many stages. “This production of ‘Karnabharam’ is significant as it is a contemporary adaptation and transcreation of Bhasa’s text at many levels. It is not just a play that tells a story but hints at the strong caste systems that existed then,” says Chandradasan. Many elements of the traditional art forms, such as koodiyattam, kathakali, kalaripayattu, padayani, and sopanasageetham have been used in the play. As a result, it is a traditional as well as a modern style of acting.

This the 328th performance. The artists include Sudheer Babu, VR Selvaraj, Jolly Antony, Zumesh Chittooran, Ajikumar Thiruvankalam, Sanosh Palluruthy, Jebin Jesmes, Girish Menon, Sreedeep KS, Ferha Aziz, Pradeep Srinivasan, Sijin Sukumar, Santhosh Piravam, Sarath VS, Madan babu and Sarath KP.

The play starts with Nandi of the Sutradhara which is interrupted by sound echoed from the war. The bhada tells the audience that by the order of Duryodhana, Karna is proceeding to fight for the Kauravas as Bhishma has fallen. Karna advances to the battlefield, surrounded by the convoy of the men of war and accompanied by Salyar, the charioteer.

The soldier who watches Karna in the battlefield says, “The great warrior Karna, the son of Soorya is seen disturbed and depressed in the war, instead of being mighty and powerful. What is the reason for the internal anguish of this great hero who was waiting for combat and had cherished this as a dream moment? What is the reason for this turmoil and anguish?” The play analyses these reasons. Karna is worried about his birth, caste and social status. Whether he is the son of Kunthi and Soorya, or of Radha and Sutha? The mockery and adulation of society molds his personality and fate. For a while he is also moved by the meaninglessness of the war where men kill each other.

This short play projects the mortal anguish of a man unsure of his identity. Karna is heroic and heartbroken at the same time as he tries to find his place between the mocking and adulation of social forces.

Lokadharmi had performed Karnabharam widely all over in India including Sangli (Maharashtra), Ujjain and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

This play has won awards for Best Play, Best Stage Design and Best Costume Design from Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards 2008 and was also nominated for Best Actor, Best Ensemble and Best Choreography in the festival. This play has been performed at various festivals including the Theatre Olympics 2018, Bharath Ranga Maholsav, and Mahindra Fest 2008. Lokhadharmi are launching a Fellow circle of Lokhadharmi on March 27 at Nadakaveedu Nayarabalam.