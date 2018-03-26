KOCHI: Film lovers in the city are in for a visual treat as a mini Mumbai International Film Festival featuring award winning documentaries, short films and animation films will be held at Bharat Bhavan, Thycaud from March 31 to April 2. The festival is held in association with Film Division, Banner Film Society, Bharat Bhavan and Kerala Chalachithra Academy. Film Maker Shyama Prasad will inaugurate the festival. Film critic M F Thomas will preside over the inaugural function.

‘Santhal Family To Mill Re-call’ will be screened at the inauguration of Mini MIFF. Nine films will be screened on April 1 which includes ‘Brother Jakob, are you sleeping?’, ‘Naachi Se Baanchi’, I am Jeeja, The Basket (Tokri), The cinema travellers, Insta stories, Withering House, Beloev (Jaan Jigar), The grandfather (Aaba). The film festival concludes with ‘Sakhisona’, I am Bonnie, Ima Sabitri, My Turn.

‘Santhal Family To Mill Re-call’

Directed by RV Ramani, the documentary captures behind-the-scenes collaboration that went into the 2015 art show 409 Ramkinkars in Delhi in 2015. Santhal Family and Mill Re-call are the names of works of acclaimed sculptor Ramkinkar Baij who experimented with a wide range of formal approaches to evolve his practice in sculpture and painting. He was a teacher at Kala Bhavana in Santiniketan.

I Am Jeeja

The film is a first person narrative of Jeeja Ghosh, a woman with cerebral palsy, who with indomitable spirit has defeated all adversities to attain success and acclaim from the government and abroad, and has proved herself a responsible leader of the society. The film shares her ideas about sexuality for people with disabilities and portrays the wonderful relationship Jeeja shares with her husband.

Jaan Jigar

Ranjan Chandel teels the story of a boy and a girl, living in North India, exploring the early nuances of love. They decide to meet up at a secluded place and there comes personified cultural and social vigilante armed with the task of moral policing.

Withering House

A house gives us a sense of belonging. It envelopes us and protects us. It is a symbol of the time , the culture, and the beings that it inhabits. A house has a unique identity, like a living, breathing being. Each one different, with its own perks and glitches. Bismaar Ghar (Withering House) is an observational piece about Maheshbhai, Tarunaben, Ganpatbhai and their house. Living in a hundred year old house for the past 20 years in the heart of Ahmedabad, they have decided to move on to a new apartment they got under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

I Am Bonnie

The film is on Bonnie. A born-intersex, raised by poor, illiterate and confused parents as a girl named ‘Bandana’, she/he became one of the finest strikers of Indian Woman’s football team in her/his short career. A Sex Reassignment surgery later transformed her to a man but left him without home or career. His fight to establish his identity, struggle for existence met by a sarcastic society yet to learn to take ‘other genders’ seriously.

Aaba

The film is set in a remote village of Arunachal Pradesh in North East India. An orphan girl staying with her grandparents comes across the news of her grandfather being in the advanced stages of lung cancer and would probably survive just a few weeks. With not much to do the grandfather spends rest of his days revisiting his personal possessions and digging his own grave. But then life has its own surprises and does not take the path we plan.

Insta Stories

The film portrays one day in the life of a male and a female as seen through the activities on their respective mobile phones. As the day progresses we see them chatting, working, eating and posting constant updates on social media. While they create and share beautiful images of themselves and the world surrounding them, the reality is much more mundane and ugly. The film attempts to explore the alienation and loneliness of today’s ‘connected’ world.