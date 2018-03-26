KOCHI: Notorious burglar Mariyar Pootham aka Johnson, 53, who has been involved in more than 200 burglary cases and was nabbed by the police on Saturday has been remanded in custody.

This is the second time in a ‘career’ spanning several years the native of Colachel, Tamil Nadu, landed in the police net. Last year, the cops had arrested him with the assistance of local residents during a housebreaking bid in Kaloor. Though he did his time and was released, he reverted to his old ways.

This time, he was picked up by a special patrolling team from near the railway tracks near Lisie Hospital in Kaloor on Saturday.

Mariyar Pootham

Johnson had come to Kochi at a young age for rag picking. He earned a livelihood by collecting garbage from SRM Road, Azad Road, Shenoy Road and Kathrikadavu in and around Kaloor for about 30 years. Familiar with every nook and corner of the area, Johnson started focussing on theft. He terrorised locals with his deeds and managed to evade the police for a long time. Earlier, the police had issued a ‘lookout circular’ against Johnson, based on his role in several theft cases reported in and around Kaloor. During the investigation, the cops also recovered CCTV footage of him moving along the city carrying a machete late at night.

The officers said Johnson used to sleep on the terrace of the houses and break in there at night. He used to leave the city by train in the early hours after the police intensified night patrolling following reports of several break-ins in Kaloor. “Johnson was nabbed during a patrolling at the Lisie Hospital area. The sleuths recovered tools for housebreaking from his possession,” said an officer.

City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh had constituted a special team for picking up Johnson after obtaining CCTV visuals of him during the investigation. The team reached Colachel in December but he escaped just before the police surrounded his residence. Following this, he had nursed a grudge towards the police and broke in at houses predominantly in Shenoy Road and Azad Road. The officers said he was involved in over 200 theft cases.