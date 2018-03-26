KOCHI: A seminar on Reconstruction Oncology and Lung Cancer was organised by the Indian Co-operative Network in Oncology (ICON) and Armed Forces Oncology Group (AFOG) at the Indian Naval Hospital, Sanjivani, on Sunday. The seminar was held as part of ICON’s Continuation Medical Education programme. The Command Medical Officer, Surgeon Rear Admiral G Vishwanath, who is also a reconstructive surgeon of national repute inaugurated the workshop and chaired the first session.

The seminar was attended by eminent doctors of international repute. Seminar topics ranged from reconstruction options in orthopaedics, head and neck oncology, and breast oncology. The faculty also prepared guidelines to assist surgical and medical oncologists. ICON conducts a CME every six months in various parts of India.