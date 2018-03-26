Amilia Mariya Jose

The increasing incidents of verbal and physical harassment by teachers remind us it’s high time our educational institutions are reformed. All these incidents point towards the downgrading moral values of our teachers, who are supposed to help students build a society free from harassment or gender bias. I feel this happens because of the closed environment of our educational system. The government should take necessary steps to create a safe environment for students. The educational institutions should also keep a watch on the teachers and, most importantly, students must be made aware of their rights and taught to react against any violation of law.

MEEDHU VINAYAN, Pathanamthitta

Notwithstanding the degrading moral standards in today’s society, harassments, be it physical, mental or verbal, have been prevalent in institutions for decades. It is the heightened awareness among women that engendered more reporting of such crimes to authorities, besides the significance given to these incidents by the media. In the wake of guidelines laid down by SC in Visakha vs the State of Rajasthan, institutions like JNU have set up Gender Sensitisation Committee against such sexual harassments. Despite the structuring of this committee, victims are often reluctant and scared to make a complaint, since the offenders or their aids were in the hierarchy of this framework and the chances are more that justice would be perverted, facing unwelcome attention from all quarters. Finally, it is the responsibility of the government to scrap the fragile Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act and enforce a more stringent law without loopholes.

V N Mukundarajan, Vattiyoorkavu

The erosion of moral values is a pervasive phenomenon. No institution or section of society can be immune to the lowering of moral standards. Gone are the days when society held the teachers in great respect for their impeccable conduct and immaculate values. The values of market society have crowded out the traditional standards of accountability that teaching community espoused with great zeal. Preceptors have themselves turned into harassers and bullies of their wards. However, we should not use a broad brush to paint the entire community of teachers as predators. The majority of teachers still seem to value their roles as educators and guide seriously. If we expect teachers to impart knowledge with dignity so must we demand the students to be disciplined, and respect their parents and teachers. We must desist from demoralising the silent majority of teachers through campaigns of misplaced moral outrage.

Laxmisree, Kollam

Anyone who imparts knowledge is a teacher - be it parents, friends or any other persons. I don’t think it is fully a sign of the times that those looked upon by students as role models are now increasingly turning predatory. I think it is more a problem of the individual and not the profession. Derogatory remarks or actions against women by men and vice versa are nothing new. In the particular case, the person is a lecturer. However, I believe the social media and the changing times have led to people becoming more open in their crude comments. Teachers are candles who light up a world of ignorance with knowledge. A single person’s misgivings do not define a profession, especially a noble one like teaching.

O B Nair, Poonithura.

In our education sector, the teacher-student relationship is undergoing drastic changes. The bond between the two has become very loose, seriously affecting the cordiality that existed. In the bygone era, the ‘guru’ used to be respected with a godly reverence and the ‘sishya’ used to obtain most affectionate love and blessings in return. Presently, most teachers consider their jobs as sources of income and for the students it is nothing, but acceptance of services on payment. The political elements use the students as tools for gaining political mileage and most of them turn out to be social burdens afterwards. Many people who are employed as teachers now are the by-products of such systems and they lack moral values and treat the students with misguided concepts, even crossing the border of obscenity. If students face such ill-treatment, their approach towards the teachers will be several times harsher, making the campus atmosphere really sick.

Eappen Elias, T’Puram

The alleged sexist remark by a college lecturer against his own girl students is a shame not only to the people of Kerala, but it also shows the degradation of teachers’ standards. Earlier, teachers were looked up to by students as role models. However, the recent incidents show they themselves are turning predators - physically or verbally harassing their wards. Nowadays, there is an increased tendency to see women as mere objects of sex. There has been a degradation of the so-called values and the new social media culture has influenced us a lot. The situation warrants an attitudinal change. The teacher-student relationship is divine and it’s the duty of teachers to impart knowledge and mould students and guide them to become good individuals. Stern action should be taken against the errant teachers and they should be dismissed.

S Shenbagavalli, Kollam

Teaching is the noblest profession, nay, service. As teachers influence students the most, the latter should respect them like their own parents. Once, ‘gurus’ were synonymous with dignity, honesty and discipline, and the parents gave teachers full power for ‘suitably dealing’ with their wards. Nowadays, there exists a huge power imbalance between the teaching and learning community which is a bad scenario facilitating exploitation by one with predatory inclinations. Newspapers carry reports on teachers being tainted with accusations of using drugs, being violent and even outraging the modesty of their students. Summing up the present undesirable situation, exemplary qualities in human beings are gone.

Afsal M, Kalady

Teaching is a noble profession rendering invaluable service to mankind, moulding future generations. But in the light of the recent incidents, it does appear there has been an erosion of the nobility quotient among teachers. Sincere, service-minded gurus are an exception, rather than the norm in the present scenario. The education sector too has undergone a massive change, turning into an industry where people gather to buy and sell. The increase in the number of educational institutions is a fallout of this. The existing scenario chips away at the moral values which had once prevailed in the system. Teachers, in this system, become predators rather than promoters of goodness. Students become victims of teachers’ casteism, hegemony, sexual and verbal abuse. Besides ensuring the quality of the institutions and teachers, the government has got to initiate stringent action to rid the sector of predators. Also, every family while according top priority to the education of children should provide them moral support on all issues.

DR M P SUDHAKARAN, CHITTUR

Change is the only unchanging thing in human life and society, as the adage goes. Words hitherto held as taboo are being freely used by protagonists in all recent movies and this bear testimony to this paradigm shift in the verbal expressions of our youth. Viewed even against this background, the alleged sexist remarks of the college teacher is unpardonable as he has thrown all discretion to the winds.Teachers have to be extra vigilant in their words and deeds as students usually look up to them in awe and admiration. Day in, day out we hear about physical, mental and verbal abuse of unsuspecting children by barbarians in the garb of teachers. The cases of exploitation reported from some prestigious research institutions indicate academic brilliance of teachers is no guarantee for moral integrity. However, it is not that this noble profession of teaching alone has fallen from grace, but it has been a part of the larger society with waning moral standards.

M K G Kaimal,Thrissur

The contention under consideration is blowing things out of proportion based on stray incidents.It is far from truth. Overall, there exists cordial, respectful relationship between teachers and students. Earlier, schools were few and far with lesser number of children. Interaction between teachers and students out of campus was limited. Teachers were looked upon by society with awe as wisdom incarnate. Teachers mostly kept to themselves and hardly mixed with students. The generation gap is also a point. If ever there occurred any stray incident of unbecoming behaviour due to inherent human frailty, the matter was hardly reported due to poor media reach and communication channels those days. Proliferation of news and electronic media nowadays blow any minor incident out of proportions to gain popularity and circulation boost, brandishing all in poor limelight. Let me assure you our teachers are as dedicated and morally upright as ever.

Dr M Haneef, Kottayam

We can’t generalise and say teachers are turning predators rather than being role models as one would expect. There is a general deterioration of moral standards in society, be it among teachers, officials, politicians, etc. No single reason can be attributed to the present scenario. Mutual respect cannot be expected from those who don’t even have self respect. Many teachers do not deserve respect since it is not on the basis of academic merit alone they secured their present posts. A similar situation exists in the case of the students with merit being a casualty. Since commercial interests dominate, a business-like attitude prevails in the present day education sector. And this seems unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. At a time when kids’ safety by parents cannot be taken for granted - as shown by the recent murder of a bride by her own father in Malappuram on her marriage eve - how can teachers be expected to behave properly?

R A M VARMA, Kochi

Kerala’s society has been shocked and scandalised in recent weeks following a slew of allegations of sexual misconduct within colleges and universities.The issue of questionable student-teacher relationship is a complicated one that lends itself to no easy answers. The revelations that a number of reported cases of harassment have been mishandled are really shocking.The fact remains that there is a major power imbalance between teachers and students ― one that can easily be exploited by someone with predatory inclinations. Teaching is certainly a noble and respectable profession right from ancient times. The mission of teaching has far greater dimension and responsibility outside the classrooms. A good teacher motivates his students properly and makes them realise their potential inner talent. The task of a teacher in educating his students and shaping their personality is commendable. Guru-Shishya Parampara (teacher-student tradition) is responsible for both preservation and transformation of knowledge over generations.