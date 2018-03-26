KOCHI: Finally, the wait is over. The long cherished dream of the commuters on the busy NH to have a flyover at Kundannoor Junction is going to be a reality. After overcoming various hurdles, the state government has decided to begin the construction work of the new flyover on March 31. Works Minister G Sudhakaran will inaugurate the work of the project, which will have a total length of 700 metres. There will be two bridges which will facilitate three-lane traffic each at a collective width of 24.1 metres. There will be a total of 14 spans on both sides. The estimated cost for construction is H80 crore and the flyover is expected to be completed in 24 months. The work is entrusted with the Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK).

The preparatory works for the flyover construction will also be launched soon. The landscaping works mainly include the widening of the approach roads, the construction of slip roads towards Aroor side and repairing byroads through which traffic will be diverted. The traffic police are likely to chalk out a proper plan soon for diverting the traffic. With the construction of Vyttila flyover also progressing, a proper traffic diversion plan will be needed as the stretch is mainly used by long-distance travellers and heavy vehicles coming from various places.

The construction of the flyover is entrusted with Marymatha Constructions based in Muvattupuzha. The plan is to complete the preparatory works before the commencement of piling. Though the work of the Vyttila flyover was launched last year, the work is progressing at a snail’s pace. The plan was to complete the flyover in 18 months. However, with various stakeholders of city’s development raising concerns over the design, the government was forced to devise a second phase development plan for the junction, focusing on traffic revamping in the post-construction of the Vyttila flyover.

With Vyttila Junction witnessing serpentine queues of vehicles because of the ongoing construction, most of the commuters are now depending on the Seaport-Airport Road to reach Kundannoor. The RBDCK will give priority to develop service roads and slip roads before commencing flyover construction.