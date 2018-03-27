KOCHI: Kathakali, the traditional dance form of Kerala, is usually accompanied with elaborate hand-crafted headgear and ornaments. These accessories add more charm to the centuries-old art form. But very few people know the headgear and the ornaments are carved from wood. For the past sixty-four years, these items have been meticulously created by the craftsmanship of the Kothavil family of carpenters hailing from Vellinezhi village in Palakkad district. But now only four members are continuing this tradition.

Kothavil Ramankutty, the present master craftsman and the son of late Kothavil Krishnan, is the only person who follows the same techniques of his father in crafting kathakali headgear and wooden ornaments. Ramankutty started at the young age of 12 when he used to help his father in his work. Later, he studied the art of making these accessories and wooden ornaments and is keeping the tradition alive.

The combo of headgear and ornaments for kathakali is known as kathakali koppu or simply koppu.

They also make headgear and wooden ornaments for other performing arts like kuttiyattam, krishnanattam, ottanthullal, chakyarkoothu, poothan, thira, pavakathakali, etc. So what are the different types of headgear? According to Ramankutty, the headgear used commonly by the heroic characters is known as adyastana kireedam and sometimes called adyavasana kireedam. The circular portion of this headgear called keshabharam. A type of soft wood locally called kumizhu (Gamhar/Gmelina arborea) is used for crafting these items as it is light weight and durable. The wood also has medicinal uses in Ayurveda. But nowadays it is difficult to source it.

The making of koppu is done in two phases. One is the crafting of the headgear and wooden ornaments, which is done by the Kothavil family. Decorating the pieces with stones, glass pieces, peacock feathers, golden/ aluminium foil, etc. is another work which is done by chutty artists. Ramankutty says, “A lot of time goes into making these headgear and wooden ornaments. To carve out one headgear, it takes a month on an average and another one month to complete the wooden ornaments for the character.”

Everything is done based on measurements set by his late father which is based on the traditional measurements made by hand. Ramankutty says, “I am 69 years old now. But I follow the same measurements set by my father because I believe that a perfect kathakali koppu can be made only using traditional measuring techniques.” Ramankutty has a small workshop adjacent to his house where his four-member team makes these pieces. Occasionally, tourists visit him to learn the art of making kathakali koppu.