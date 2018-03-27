KOCHI: The Shadow Cabinet, an integral part of democracy, a form of social auditing practised in many democratic countries will be soon launched in the state. According to the promoters of the movement, the Shadow Cabinet will work as the fifth estate of democracy after legislative, judiciary, executive and media.

“For the first time in India, we are in the process of materialising the concept in Kerala,” said it’s office-bearer Anil Jose. The oath-taking ceremony as part of the formation of the Shadow Cabinet will take place on Wednesday at Changampuzha Park.

“We believe that the system will help in having a little more better governance from our governments. It was after holding various meetings since last year November that we have zeroed in on the idea of forming the Shadow Cabinet. We also hold nearly 10 workshops to create awareness among the public on various aspects of the cabinet. Various associations like Voters Alliance, Gandhian Brotherhood and Human Wellness Study Centre are joining hands to make this plan a reality,” added Anil.

The proponents of this idea also pointed out that the Shadow Cabinet of Australia, Opposition Critic (Canada), Frontbench Team (New Zealand), Shadow Cabinet (UK) and Frontbench Committees in Malaysia as the best examples of successful cabinets.

“To realise the necessity of such a Shadow Cabinet in Kerala, one should assess the positive side of the idea. The Shadow Cabinet will help in following the policy decisions and day to day activities of the government,” added Anil.