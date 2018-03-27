KOCHI: Augmenting the second phase development of the Muziris Heritage and Spice Route project, the government has sanctioned funds for the construction of five boat jetties.Tourism Department officers said Rs 22.55 lakh was sanctioned in a recent meeting."The proposal was submitted to develop and renovate boat jetties at Kodungallur-Azhikode Marthoma Church, Thiruvanchikulam, Pallipuram Fort, Gothuruth Valiyapally and at Kuttichira near North Paravoor. The meeting decided to complete the development within 18 months," an officer said.

The Kuttichira boat jetty has received the highest allocation, with Rs 67.5 lakh, officers said.

The jetties at Pallipuram Fort and Gothuruth Valiyapally have been granted Rs 42 lakh each while the Thiruvanchikulam temple jetty gets H40 lakh and the Kodungallur-Azhikode Marthoma Church jetty Rs 34 lakh.With the second phase development work having commenced, renovation and development will be carried out at 19 different places. The Synagogue and Jewish cemetery at Mala, along with the historic Vypikotta Seminary and market at Chendamangalam, will be renovated.

Museums on the development radar are Chavittu Nadakam museum at Gothuruth, P Kesavadev museum at Kedamangalam, museum at Chendamangalam, Police and Military museum at Pallipuram, Christian lifestyle museum and Kodungallur Bhagavathi temple museum.The Jewish Centre at Paravoor and Chendamangalam will get a facelift while Interpretation Centres will come up at Pattanam. The Syed Mohammad Memorial Centre will be renovated.

"For Pattanam and Holycross Interpretation Centres and the museum at Kodungallur Bhagavathi temple, Rs 9.43 crore have been cleared. Sanction has been provided to acquire land for developing the Mala Synagogue. Another Rs 1.09 crore has been sanctioned for the repair work of the buildings completed as part of Phase 1 of the Muziris Heritage project," an officer said.Other proposed museums include the Museum of Aquatic Life in Vadakkekkara, Museum of Kerala Literature at Kodungallur and a Museum on Coir and Inland Fishing.

CLOSED FOR RENOVATION

Due to renovation work at Paliam Kovilakam and Paliam Nalukettu Museum, public entry has been closed from Monday. The historic sites will remain closed until further notice, said Krishnabalan Paliath, manager, Paliam Eswara Seva Trust. Paliam Kovilakam and Nalukettu Museum are popular among domestic and foreign tourists visiting central Kerala.