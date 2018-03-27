KOCHI: The Master of Fine Arts students of Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University have organised a magnificent exhibition at the Darbar Hall, Kochi called ‘Old Pond, grog Jumps in Splash’, from March 22.

More than 70 works of 22 students are exhibited. And each of them differs in their content, texture and colour mix. Vishnu Priyan, final year student said that the exhibition is conducted as a part of their curriculum every year.

“Last year, the works of only final year students were exhibited, but this time both first and final year students got an opportunity to display their talent,” he said. He said that there was no fixed theme. Vishnu’s work was on a 12 x 6 canvas using acrylic with a concept that signifies the different sounds you hear in daily life. Depending on a student’s choice, the length of the canvas differed.

Apart from sights from daily life, portraits and nature are beautifully captured in the paintings. Mural works are also a major attraction. Apart from canvas, there were paintings on paper, cloth and woodcut prints. The medium used is acrylic, oil painting, watercolour and clay. The college course offered specialisation in mural, sculpture and painting and each student worked in their area.

Vishnu said that though most of them worked on what they learnt, some chose to experiment and came out of their comfort zone to paint on different items. He noted that paintings that they worked on, in the past two years are on display.

Not just the eye-catchy artworks, four installations arranged in the centre of the gallery also presents a visual treat. All the works followed an open-ended style and could be interpreted differently by viewers. Vishnu said they have been receiving an overwhelming positive feedback from the visitors for their work. All the works exhibited will be taken home by students after their course.

The exhibition will conclude today.