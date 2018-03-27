KOCHI: A seminar on 'Reconstruction Oncology and Lung Cancer' was organised under the aegis of the Indian Cooperative Oncology Network (ICON) and Armed Forces Oncology Group at the Indian Naval Hospital Sanjivani in Kochi on Sunday as part of ICON’s Continuation Medical Education (CME) programme. Command Medical Officer Surgeon Rear Admiral G Vishwanath, a renowned reconstructive surgeon, inaugurated the workshop and chaired the first session.

The CME was attended by eminent doctors. The topics ranged from reconstruction options in orthopaedics, head and neck oncology and breast oncology. The event provided a platform for discussions on the latest developments in oncology diagnostics and management. The faculty also prepared guidelines to assist surgical and medical oncologists. ICON conducts a CME every six months at various parts of the country.