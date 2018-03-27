KOCHI: The International Forum for Cultural Heritage and tradition (IFCHAT) has requested the authorities concerned to take steps to protect the Old Road Bridge at Venduruthy. In a statement issued here on Monday, IFCHAT president P G Lawrence said that urgent intervention of the authorities concerned is required to protect the bridge.“The Railways had already given consent for the demolition of old rail bridge at Venduruthy. If the structure is fully dismantled, it will affect the old road bridge too as both are interconnected. The bridge is a symbol of the unique British engineering and structural skill of British era,” he said.

They demanded the officers concerned should visit Venduruthy Rail Bridge and urgently make an on-the-spot study. “Issue mandatory orders to the authorities concerned and the bidder who is engaged in the demolition of the rail bridge to stop further demolition activities. Initiate penal actions against them if they are going ahead with the demolition. Take urgent steps to declare the rail bridge and its premises as a historic monument and ensure the restoration of the bridge by refitting the removed tracks,” said Derson Antony, IFCHAT secretary.

They also said the government should initiate steps for the proper maintenance, preservation and care of the two historic bridges and transform them into monuments.“Then only a visitor would be able to get a glimpse of our glorious culture and a sign of our cultural heritage,” said Lawrence.