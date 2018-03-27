KOCHI: Tripunithura that holds many heritage sites to its credit was missing an art gallery of its own. But with River Bourne Centre initiating to open a new art gallery on their premises, the long wish gets fulfilled.

The gallery was opened with an exhibition titled ‘The Poornima Ripples’ that features 12 paintings of eminent artists.

The paintings of different concept made with various colours are part of the exhibition. National-award winning artist K R Kumar’s work is a centre of attraction. The organisers said that the gallery has been designed in a way that each photo gets equal attention.

The art gallery aims to encourage budding artists along with attracting tourists and local residents. The gallery is also a platform for sale of paintings along with exhibiting it. The place will also become a discussion forum for artists and art aspirants to talk and share opinions on various aspects of art, said the organisers after the launch.

Former Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairman T A Sathyapal inaugurated the gallery and painting exhibition. R K Chandrababu, Renjith Lal, T Rajesh addressed that gathering. The exhibition will continue till April 1.