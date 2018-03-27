KOCHI: UST Global, a leading digital technology services company, on Tuesday inaugurated its Innovation Garage by Infinity LabsTM in Vismaya building, Infopark, Kochi.

The inauguration ceremony included the digital launch of the lab by special guest Yan Chummar, the 14-year-tech prodigy from Kottayam, and address by the company’s leadership and innovation teams. Along

with the official inauguration, there was an innovation assets expo, by the Infinity LabsTM team and UST Global’s project teams, where some of the latest and greatest innovations of the company were showcased, a release said here.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST Global, said, “Innovation is at the core of what we do at UST Global. Our innovation center Infinity LabsTM is our gateway to ground-breaking innovations for our Global 1000 customers.

We are excited to have our very own Innovation Garage in Kochi that will not only enable meaningful digital innovation by our employees, but also open doors for the academia to come and explore technologies and platforms to build solutions.”

The company said Infinity LabsTM is a core ingredient of UST Global’s Innovation-as-a-Service offering. UST Global Kochi has 1,800 employees.

At the Innovation Garage by Infinity LabsTM, the company plans to employ techniques like Hackathons, Innovation Gyms, problem sensing frameworks, pre-fabricated components and rapid prototyping to churn out solutions at incredible speed.