KOCHI: A three-and-a-half-year toddler was allegedly beaten up by the helper of an Anganwadi in Mulanthuruthy for wetting herself.

According to the complaint filed by the toddler's father, his child sought permission to go to the toilet but the helper denied her request. “When she wet herself, the helper beat her up," said Lenin Thomas of Tannickal, Mulanthuruthy.

"She forcefully tore apart a portion of the toddler's dress to wipe off the urine. On Tuesday morning, when she refused to go to the Anganwadi, she told us about the incident. We have already lodged a complaint with the police.

We will to file a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee." The child was studying in the Anganwadi operating out of the Karikode Government UP School. The helper denied the charges. The Mulanthuruthy Police said they have registered a case.