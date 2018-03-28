The government has instructed the authorities concerned to take extra caution while constructing the Kundannoor flyover.The construction work of the flyover at Kundanoor will be launched by Works Minister G Sudhakaran on Saturday.

KOCHI: Learning lessons from the criticisms raised against the lack of a proper traffic diversion plan at the time of launching the construction of the flyover at Vyttila, the government has instructed the authorities concerned to take extra caution while constructing the Kundannoor flyover.The construction work of the flyover at Kundanoor will be launched by Works Minister G Sudhakaran on Saturday and it’s learnt the government has asked the implementing agency- Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) to complete the preparatory works as early as possible.

The primary focus of the RBDCK will be on developing the slip roads and completing other preparatory works before launching the actual construction of the flyover.The proposed flyover at Kundannoor will have a total length of 701 metres with a width to facilitate three-lane traffic on both sides. Even though the flyover is coming up at the National Highway, the entire fund for the project is being pumped in by the state government since it does not want to levy toll. Muvattupuzha-based Marymatha Constructions are the contractors of the Rs 74.45 crore flyover work.

The Kundannoor Junction is the intersecting point of the Panavel-Kanyakumari National Highway (NH-65), Kundannoor-Willingdon Island (NH-966B) and Kochi-Madurai (NH-85). The primary aim of the flyover is to do away with traffic congestion at this busy junction.The launch of the construction work will be held at a function that will be presided over by M Swaraj MLA. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will be the chief guest.

Preparatory works

The barricading of roads after the commencement of work at Vyttila has resulted in the formation of lengthy queues of vehicles at Vyttila. Most of the vehicles coming from Thiruvananthapuram and Aluva side of the NH now depend upon the Seaport-Airport Road. These vehicles will reenter or take a detour from Kundannoor junction. Hence, launching construction of the flyover without completing the preparatory works will further increase the traffic chaos at NH.

“That is why the RBDCK has decided to launch the piling for the flyover only after completing preparatory works for diverting traffic. Though the official launch of the work will be on Saturday, the initial focus will be on the work of the slip and service roads. Once the preparatory works are completed, a high-level meeting will be convened by the District Collector with the Traffic Police and a proper diversion plan will be chalked out. Our aim will be to make sure the two-lane traffic on both sides is possible even after barricading the stretch for the construction works,” said an RBDCK officer.

Meanwhile, a top Police officer of City Traffic Poice (East) said they are yet to receive any information on the traffic diversion at Kunadnnoor. “Diversion will be needed only at the time of construction of the flyover. Since we are yet to get any information, we believe during the preparatory works, no traffic regulations will be imposed,” added the officer.

Design

The RBDCK has finalised a design which will help in maintaining the maximum width of the service roads and reducing the width of the approach roads so as to smoothen the flow of vehicles. The construction of two slip roads and an underpass are also a part of the project to make sure that the traffic flow from Tripunithura to Aroor side and Aroor to Thevara side are not affected. The flyover will have 14 spans on both sides of the road. The length of each span will be 30 metres. A traffic roundabout with signal will be constructed under the flyover. The plan is to complete the construction of the flyover in 24 months.