KOCHI: Justice K Narayana Kurup, former chairperson of the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA), has criticised the Kerala Police for continuing to use ‘foul and filthy’ language, in the wake of the recent instances where police officers were seen using abusive language.

“I had issued orders in the past, and told policemen against the use of inappropriate words. Yet they are continuing with the use of foul language in open defiance (of my orders),” Kurup told ‘Express’ on Tuesday.

Causing much embarrassment to the police force, a video went viral showing a Sub-Inspector (SI) posted at Erattupetta station showering abuses on bike riders for not wearing helmets while two-bikers died following an accident after the highway police chased them in Alappuzha early this month.

“The humane and dignified conduct of the police which includes use of language with moderation, reserve and sobriety is perhaps the most pressing need of the day,” Kurup said, citing his order dated May 25, 2015.

“Showering foul and vulgar language has become emblematic and the signature tune of the police like the leopard that cannot change its spots. It is as if they derive a sadistic pleasure in making such acerbic outbursts against people who are at the receiving end,” said Kurup.

He wondered how the police personnel have developed a diabolic culture and penchant for making such detestable utterances which in addition to inflicting indignity to the person against whom it is directed, delivers a severe blow to the reputation of the police in general.

Quoting his earlier order, Kurup said: “A barrage of rude and crude insult heaped on the victim is worse than a blow on his head considering the lasting traumatic effect of the former violating his right to live with dignity as guaranteed under the constitution.”