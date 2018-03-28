KOCHI: A health inspector was caught red-handed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VACB), Ernakulam Unit, while accepting bribe from a dental doctor here on Tuesday. Health Inspector T P Roopesh, attached to the Elamkulam Zonal Office of the Kochi Corporation, is the arrested.

According to a VACB officer, the health inspector demanded bribe from the dental doctor, who runs a clinic, for issuing Dangerous and Offensive Trades (DO) licence. "The accused asked the doctor to pay a bribe of Rs 1000 along with the Rs 2,200 fees for the licence. The doctor provided the information in this regard to us and a plan was made to catch the officer red-handed," an officer said.

The Vigilance team handed over the currency notes, on which phenolphthalein was applied, to the dental doctor. The currency notes were handed over to the officer when he arrived at the clinic at 10.30 am. Soon, the VACB officers who were waiting outside took him into custody. Later, he was taken to the VACB office and his arrest was recorded. The accused was produced before the Vigilance Court and has been remanded. The VACB will seek the custody of the accused for further interrogation next week.