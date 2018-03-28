KOCHI: A bike rider was injured during a vehicle check by the highway police at Koothattukulam on Tuesday evening.

Vinod, the rider was injured as his leg hit the stand of the bike while slowing down when the highway police intercepted him. The police said Vinod and his pillion rider were under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, irate locals assembled at the place alleging police laxity.

The Koothattukulam police took the injured person to the Deva Matha Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. “His blood samples have been sent for examination. He is recovering at the hospital,” said the police.