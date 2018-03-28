KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted permission to conduct a mediation meeting to settle the issue regarding minimum wages of hospital employees in private hospitals in Kochi. The court issued the order after recording the suggestion submitted by the state government.

The government informed a mediation meeting would be held on March 28 at the Government Guest House in Ernakulam for reaching an amicable settlement of the issue related to the minimum wage of private hospital employees, including nurses.

A consensus decision in the matter of fixing the minimum wage would be arrived at the meeting. The notification on minimum wages would be issued based on the consensus.