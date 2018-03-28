KOCHI:A few footsteps and hand prints are randomly painted in blood red on a canvas with a greyish backdrop. The artist calls it ‘Eternity’ denoting that even after a person dies, their mark will remain forever.This is not the only one, there are more such though-paintings done by 12-year-old Paul P Anickasseril. This is his first solo exhibition titled ‘Colours of Life’, which features 12 paintings that he made in the past three years. “I wanted to bring some concepts in my work that people could relate. I have tried to blend contemporary topics in my paintings,” Paul said.

The pressure that students undergo in their education, racism are some of the dominant themes that are beautifully picturised in his art. But the painting ‘Puzzled Minds’ that showed a face created using various jigsaw puzzles and along with numerous puzzles scattered all over was the centre of attraction at the Durbar Hall gallery where they were exhibited.

The artist explained that life is a big puzzle and the painting describes the confused state of mind. One needs to choose the right one and join the gaps appropriately. ‘An Eye From Heaven’ depicting an angel looking down from heaven with a background of the sky was also a visual treat. He said different colours played a crucial role in his paintings, making them more powerful and interpretative.

It might be surprising that all these deep thoughts come from a Class X student’s mind. On his interest in painting, Paul said he always had the passion for art. “I used to draw from childhood. But it was a few years ago that my family and teachers encouraged me to take it up seriously,” he said.

He said except his mother who does crafts, no one in the family has a taste for art. All the paintings were made using acrylic on canvas. The budding artist has won multiple awards in different inter-school art fests.

The exhibition was held from March 23 to 28 and was inaugurated by former Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairman T A Sathyapal. Delegates and visitors had an overwhelming response to Paul’s paintings. This was his fourth exhibition and the previous expos were also held in Durbar Hall.