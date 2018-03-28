KOCHI:A group of students of S H School of Communication, Sacred Heart College, Thevara showed their vocal prowess as they churned out soulful renditions of melodious songs to strike a chord with the patients at the Government General Hospital at the weekly ‘Arts and Medicine’ programme on Wednesday.

The group of six students, under the guidance of their faculty member Vineetha V J, sang 14 symphonious songs, offering therapeutic entertainment to the patients and dispatching the crowd of bystanders and medical staff into a blissful, melodious world.

A joint initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) and the Mehboob Memorial Orchestra, the all-Wednesday musical extravaganza is sponsored by CAFS (Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services) and aims to provide solace to patients through the music therapy.

The singers at today’s music concert — the 213th episode — were Eby Varughese Ciecil (BA Animation), Arjun Mohan (BA Animation), Swathi Das (MA Cinema -first year), Sneha M (Mass Communication and Journalism- first year), Anna Pappachan (Mass Communication and Journalism- second year) and Sulthana Salim (Mass Communication and Journalism- first year).

The students rendered both group and solo songs with effortless ease. Swathi began the proceedings with a mellifluous rendering of the song, ‘Surumayezhuthiya Mizhikale’, which was followed by ‘Kanumbol Parayamo’ by Anna. The combo of Sneha and Swathi and Anna and Swathi regaled the audience with two memorable duets – ‘O Sainaba’ and ‘Kasturi Ente Kasturi’.

“The enthusiasm of the students to participate in a programme like this which the KBF has organised for the patients was boundless, especially singing out to patients who seemed to appreciate each rendition with tremendous excitement,” said Vineetha V J, Faculty of Journalism, under whose supervision the students performed.In particular, the students were eager to visit the oncology ward and sing songs for the bedridden patients.