KOCHI: The international workshop organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to train researchers and officers from 13 member countries of the African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) concluded here on Wednesday.

Representatives from Taiwan, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia, Malaysia, Malawi, Libya, Mauritius and Bangladesh attended the 15-day workshop which began on March 14. The participants were imparted training in areas such as marine fisheries assessment, fish stock estimation, marine fisheries environment, impact of climate change on fisheries, responsible fisheries and mariculture activities along with practical sessions.

CMFRI Crustacean Fisheries division head G Maheshwarudu presided over the valedictory function. Imelda Joseph and Somy Kuriakose spoke. AARDO is an inter-governmental organisation working in the field of agricultural and rural development with its headquarters in New Delhi. Currently, 32 countries from Africa and Asia are part of AARDO.

The Ministry of Rural Development is providing additional technical contribution to AARDO at premier agricultural/rural management institutions in the country for the larger benefits of member countries.