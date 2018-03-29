KOCHI:The textbooks for various schools will be printed and supplied well in advance this year. The Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS) chairman K Karthik said 96 per cent of the first volume of textbooks was already completed.

"The rest of the books in the first volume will be printed in the next two days. A total of 3,07,99,000 books were printed in the first session. This number is equal to 60 per cent of the total orders received this year. In the second volume, 1,95,21,700 more books will be printed while 69,39,300 books will be published in the third volume. The printing of the second edition has also begun," he added.

Karthik said as per the instructions by the state government, the printing of the first volume needs to be completed within April 15. "The second and third volume need to be completed before August 30 and November 15 respectively. We are hopeful of completing it within the stipulated time," he said.