KOCHI: Organ recipients in the state came down heavily on the government on Wednesday for delaying the release of welfare funds promised to them, saying it had made hospitals hesitant in conducting organ transplantation surgeries in the state.

“The government should ensure swift release of the Karunya welfare fund for conducting organ transplantation surgeries,” demanded V G Chandrasekharan, the president of the Federation of Organ Recipients Associations (FORA), a newly-formed body of organ recipients who underwent transplantation surgeries in Kerala. Chandrasekharan told reporters a person designated for receiving an organ is given around Rs 3 lakh for surgery and medication under the Karunya programme.

“However, the inordinate delay by the government in releasing the money has made hospitals hesitant in conducting organ transplantation surgeries. Some hospitals are to receive `1 crore from the government for the surgeries. Most ask patients to pay the full amount before the surgery. Already, patients have to wait at least a year as not many hospitals engage in the surgery,” Chandrasekharan alleged.

The recipients also alleged there was a severe shortage of generic medicines provided by the government at subsidised rates, due to which they were forced to buy medicines at higher prices. “The Social Justice Department normally provides Rs 1,000 per month to organ recipients for five years. However, the amount is issued just once or twice a year now,” Chandrasekharan said. “The amount itself is insufficient, as organ recipients rely on medicines worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. The government should increase the amount to Rs 3,000 and ensure it is given every month,” Chandrasekharan said. FORA members will soon meet the minister concerned and put forward their demands.

The body will also provide counselling to patients who underwent organ transplantation. A database of organ donors and recipients will be created. It will also facilitate cross transplantation in the state.

Perhaps the first body for organ recipients in the state, FORA has around 400 members. An association representing organ donors is already operational in the state.