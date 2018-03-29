KOCHI: Projects worth Rs 148 crore, which will be implemented within the Kochi Corporation limits in the 2018-19 fiscal were approved at the 'development seminar' held here on Wednesday.Various projects which were compiled by 19 working groups based on the discussions at ward sabhas were presented at the seminar, which was inaugurated by Mayor Soumini Jain.

“The Corporation aims to bring comprehensive development in all sectors. Lessons learnt from past experiences will be used for implementing the projects in the coming year. Priority will be given to far-sighted projects which also aim at bringing social justice to people,” Jain said.

The projects will get final approval in the Corporation council session scheduled on Saturday. Standing committee chairpersons A B Sabu, V K Minimol, P M Harris, K V P Krishna Kumar, Shiny Mathew and Poornima Narayan, councillors K J Antony and Sudha Dilip Kumar and Corporation secretary A S Anuja were present at the seminar.

Meanwhile, the Opposition alleged the development works in the next fiscal will be derailed as the Corporation had failed to comply with the time schedule specified by the state government for the implementation of plan projects.“While other civic bodies have got the approval of the district planning cell, the Corporation is yet to finalise the projects. This is an example of pathetic administration,”said CPM councillor V P Chandran.