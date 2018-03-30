KOCHI: The painting exhibition Utopia, as the name suggests is a sneak peek into an imaginary world where everything looks perfect and beautiful. From dense forests to wildlife, the depiction of contemporary news to minimal art, the exhibition takes the visitors to a whole new world. The exhibition is divided into three sections with each area featuring works of eminent artists. The first one belongs to Surendran Karthyayan, a retired professor. “My work titled ‘Vagamon Shades’ is minimal art that can be interpreted by the viewer in their own vision. I have attempted to minimise huge mountains and other natural elements and give it a geometrical dimension,” said Surendran.

Surendran said during his stay at Vagamon, he was attracted to the greenery and the scenic beauty, which was the inspiration behind the work. He noted he made the work using a canvas cloth without the brush and sought the help of a knife.‘An Almost Lost World’, the second part of the exhibition is a journey through lush green bushes, villages, huts, animals and children. A sight that is rarely seen in the contemporary metropolitan world is recreated in these paintings. Murali Nagapuzha is the artist behind these mesmerising works. The centre of attraction of the section - the painting of a child peering through thick branches - signifies lost childhood. Paintings of beautiful birds, butterflies and deer are also part of this section.

The exhibition finally reaches to Vijayagopal Chelat’s work of pop art called ‘Samprithi Vartha’. The work caters to various social issues displayed in the manner of a ‘news painting’. “This is my first attempt at pop art. My previous outings had the themes of environment and water conservation,” Vijayagopal said.

The artists said the visitors have been glad to see the unique theme of paintings. Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Nemom Pushparaj inaugurated the exhibition, held at Durbar Hall in Kochi, on March 27. It will conclude today.