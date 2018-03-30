KOCHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a global body for professional accountants, has said there is a huge demand for accounting professionals with international as well as national expertise since India now functions as a single economic market. Through a network of Gold Approved Learning Providers throughout Kerala and across the sub-continent, ACCA provides a globally-approved and relevant professional qualification in accountancy and finance that supports students, enabling them to gain a competitive edge in the workplace, while also providing the relevant skill set.

ACCA is working in partnership with learning providers and employers in Kerala and across the country, meeting young people's aspirations to access quality education so they can embark on a financial career.

ACCA’s research on GenNext's career aspirations in the Indian context shows a marked preference for finance, with 86 per cent of the respondents in the 18-35 age group listing it as an imperative for career advancement. "Kerala has the highest literacy rate in India and it’s our clear aim to foster business-relevant skills in our students to fast-track their growth.

That’s why we work so closely with colleges and employers in Kerala to enrich careers, providing people with a truly global qualification, while also feeding the talent pipeline of the state. Ultimately, this is about enhancing its capacity to attract global business investment," said Sajid Khan, ACCA’s head of International Development

"With trusted learning providers, we work to supplement academic degrees with the ACCA Qualification so that graduates realise their potential. Sought-after by employers here in India and the world over, the ACCA Qualification opens doors, letting people take their career in any direction. Employers know ACCA-qualified professionals are trained to the very highest standards, with the local and global awareness that is much in demand," he said.