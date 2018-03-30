KOCHI: Many a time while on the road you might have come across people driving two-wheelers, both on motorcycles and scooters, by either leaning over or sitting precariously balanced on the edge of the seat. To an onlooker, their posture might evoke misgivings about their expertise in handling the vehicle. Many of the so-called experts even criticise these drivers and do not mince words while lashing out at them. But all is not what it seems.

According to Hissam E K, who is a mechanical engineer and works at Nippon Toyota dealership at Kalamassery, it is not the driver’s fault. “It might be that the vehicle’s parameters don’t suit his physical attributes. The drivers either lean or sit at the end of the seat to get a better grip on the handles. This is because the vehicles are designed according to a certain basic standard,” said Hissam. Hence, in order to have a better riding experience, the handles of the vehicles need to be customised to suit the physical attributes of the rider.

This is where the height adjustable handlebar developed by Hissam comes to the rescue. “I first tried out this invention on one of the early models of Hero Honda CD100. I replaced the existing handlebar by adjusting the motor and gear with MS rods and pipes. This invention ensures complete relief from physical discomforts,” he said. Hissam said everything hinges on ergonomics. “Ergonomics is the science of refining the design of products to optimise them for human use,” explains Hissam. Hissam, who hopes to turn his invention into a startup venture, said, “This system will be helpful for females, those who are short and also the physically challenged. For anyone who loves to ride, this invention will come as a boon.” The entire assembly, which Hissam came up with at his father’s workshop, costs H5,000.

“It is very easy to operate the system. The rider has to just press a button provided in the system to get the handle to the right height,” he added. When asked if there is a possibility that the system might jam, he said, “No nothing of the sort will happen. The system is foolproof and technologically high-end,” he said. “But since the system leads to some modifications in the vehicle, approvals from the departments are necessary. If everything pans out well, we will go into production.”