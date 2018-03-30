KOCHI: The UDF-led Opposition in the Thrikkakara Municipality will move a no-confidence motion against the LDF-ruled council on Saturday. Though the 21 UDF councillors visited the municipality’s joint director the other day for moving the motion on Thursday, the authorities concerned asked them to defer it to Saturday owing to the back-to-back public holidays on account of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Once the joint director receives the notice for the no-confidence motion, he will send a notice by post within 10 days. The council will have to discuss the no-confidence motion within 15 days of receiving the letter.

Significantly, CPM dissident M M Nazar is not among the signatories to the notice. In the 43- member Council, the LDF has 22 members and the UDF 21 members. Hence, the stance taken by Nazar will prove crucial to the fate of the council led by chairperson K K Neenu.

The move for the no-trust motion followed the pandemonium witnessed in the Thrikkakara council during the post-budget session last week . Eight councillors, including the municipal chairperson, were hospitalised with minor injuries after the budget discussions. The Opposition said the ruling front had lost its majority and the budget presented by the vice chairman cannot be approved without voting.

Nazar took a stance in favour of the Opposition which resulted in the present crisis. Following the municipal elections in Thrikkakara, both the fronts had failed to secure a majority.

The LDF needed the support of two members while UDF needed the support of one member to wrest control of the council. However, after marathon discussions, the LDF succeeded in wooing UDF rebel Sabu Francis and LDF rebel Nazar . The LDF thus got the support of 23 members. Sabu was also offered the post of the vice chairman. Following Nazar’s overtures to the UDF, a change of guard in the council now appears a strong possiblity.

If Nazar indeed takes a stance in favour of the UDF, they will get the support of 22 members which will enable them to undermine the present council. Sources said the UDF is planning to make M T Omana belonging to the Congress ‘A’ faction the chairman during the the first year, with the ‘I’ faction’s Ajitha Thankappan taking over in the second year. Nazar will become the vice-chairman if the no-trust vote is passed by the council.