KOCHI: Magician Gopinath Muthukad has dazzled Ireland with his magic. On his recent trip to Ireland, the magician displayed his prowess, even dazzling the Senator Ged Nash with his craft.

Muthukad’s trick of bending a spoon using mind power amazed the people who had shuffled in to watch the magic show. The senator who lauded the efforts of the magician went ahead and shared his delight on his Facebook page as well. The trick that dazzled the crowd involved the spoon bending trick.

Gopinath Muthukad

The drama unfolded with Muthukad offering a spoon to Ged Nash and asking him to test the strength of the spoon. However, the Senator who tried to bend the spoon couldn’t do so. Following this, the magician wielded his magic and to the utter amazement of the audience, bent the spoon with his mind power. The magician further said that it was just a magic trick and there was no superhuman powers involved.

The Senator had arrived as the chief guest at the magic show conducted by the Drogheda Indian Association of Ireland. The Senator expressed his delight at knowing that Muthukad, a ‘Celebrity UNICEF Supporter’, was using magic for various social welfare activities. Nations can benefit immensely if artists were to come forward and express their commitment to the society, Ged Nash added. Muthukad had visited Ireland as part of the ‘Magic with a mission’ initiative.