KOCHI: The new building of the Chemistry Department of Maharaja’s College will be inaugurated on Saturday. The building is constructed by utilising H1 crore from the Asset Development Fund of Hibi Eden MLA and Rs 15 lakh from the Special Development Fund. Works Minister G Sudhakaran will inaugurate the new block which will be mainly used for BSc and MSc (Chemistry) classes.

“The MSC Chemistry Research Department was introduced in Maharaja’s College in 1935. Under the Chemistry Department, two degree courses and four masters courses are being offered. There is a research wing and 25 teachers along with five lab assistants,” said Hibi.

Hence, it is important to have a separate building for the students,” said Hibi Eden in a statement issued on Thursday. It was the limitation the department was facing because of the lack of a separate building that prompted him to think of constructing a new building, said Hibi. “The building was constructed under the supervision of the building section of the Public Works Department (PWD),” he added.

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh, standing committee chairpersons of Kochi Corporation, including Poornima Narayan and K V P Krishnakumar will attend the inaugural function which will be presided over by Hibi. The department is functioning effectively for the past 85 years at the College.